St. Patrick's Day Special: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center nearly at capacity

All adoptions are $17 now through March 17. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about shelters at capacity on June 29, 2021.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center (VBACAC) has a new furry friend at the end of the rainbow for you this St. Patrick's Day.

A Facebook video from the center on Saturday morning explained that they are nearly at full capacity, and showed a wall full of potential four-legged family members.

🚨🚨🚨Adoptions Needed🚨🚨🚨 Come save a life! We are offering $17 adoptions. Make an appointment or just come by - open 10/3 Sat and Sun. If you rent bring your lease with pet policy. If you have other pets bring their rabies records. We strongly encourage dog/dog meetings so bring your dog(s). Posted by Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022

All adoptions are $17 now through March 17. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's.

You can make an appointment by calling 757-385-4444 or you can simply stop by. Click here to go to their website and view available animals.

If you rent, VBACAC asks that you bring your pet policy from your lease. If you have other pets, please bring their rabies records, and dog meetings are strongly encouraged.

Here's their full schedule of hours: