St. Patrick's Day Special: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center nearly at capacity

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center (VBACAC) has a new furry friend at the end of the rainbow for you this St. Patrick's Day.
A Facebook video from the center on Saturday morning explained that they are nearly at full capacity, and showed a wall full of potential four-legged family members.
All adoptions are $17 now through March 17. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's.
You can make an appointment by calling 757-385-4444 or you can simply stop by. Click here to go to their website and view available animals.
If you rent, VBACAC asks that you bring your pet policy from your lease. If you have other pets, please bring their rabies records, and dog meetings are strongly encouraged.
Here's their full schedule of hours:
- Monday's - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday's - Closed
- Wednesday's - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday's - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday's - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.