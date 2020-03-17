x
Virginia Zoo may be closed, but you can still take a 'Virtual Voyage' with them

Every day at 2 p.m. until March 30, the Zoo is giving you a chance to 'escape from the ordinary and awaken your wild side by joining the Zoo for a Virtual Voyage.'

NORFOLK, Va. — While schools remain closed in Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Zoo -- itself also closed to the public -- is offering daily unique and educational online "Virtual Voyages." 

Every day at 2 p.m. until March 30, the Zoo is giving you a chance to "escape from the ordinary and awaken your wild side by joining the Zoo for a Virtual Voyage" on its social media.  It will give a behind-the-scenes look at the goings-on in the Zoo as well as virtual tours with animals, keeps, and education staff.

Tuesday's planned event?  Tune in for a live giraffe feeding!

To learn more and take the Virtual Voyage yourself, visit the Virginia Zoo's website.

