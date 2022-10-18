x
Almost 30 restaurants offering deals during Chesapeake Restaurant Week

Six restaurants offer breakfast, 24 offer special lunches and 24 have dinner deals. All the meals are between $10 and $55.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing.

The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.

"Chesapeake Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors to celebrate Chesapeake's flourishing culinary scene," the city's website says. "Eat your way through Chesapeake and experience a range of great dishes that will leave you feeling satisfied, all for a prix fixe price."

Six restaurants offer breakfast, 24 offer special lunches and 24 have dinner deals. You can see which ones offer which menus here.

Here's where you can go to find a deal:

