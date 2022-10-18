Almost 30 restaurants offering deals during Chesapeake Restaurant Week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing.
The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
"Chesapeake Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors to celebrate Chesapeake's flourishing culinary scene," the city's website says. "Eat your way through Chesapeake and experience a range of great dishes that will leave you feeling satisfied, all for a prix fixe price."
Six restaurants offer breakfast, 24 offer special lunches and 24 have dinner deals. You can see which ones offer which menus here.
Here's where you can go to find a deal:
- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
- Alkalicious Cold Pressed Juice Bar
- Almighty Meals
- Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill
- Black Pelican Greenbrier
- Boy Blue's Place
- Busky's Chill & Grill
- Crave Bakery + Coffee Bar
- Fat Boyz Fire Pit
- Friday Night Lightz Hometown Bar & Grill
- Got Fish? Seafood
- Hickory Trading Coffee Bistro
- Hotrodders Cafe
- Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant
- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue - Greenbrier, Chesapeake, VA
- McGrath's Burger Shack Western Branch
- Noodle Man Chesapeake
- Off The Hook Fresh Seafood & Chophouse
- Pier 88 Boiling Seafood and Bar Chesapeake
- Pirate's Cove Restaurant
- Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine
- Recovery Sports Grill
- Soulivia's Art + Soul Restaurant
- Southside BBQ & Catering
- Tap It Local -Western Branch
- The Dirty Buffalo - Grassfield Chesapeake
- Tossed & Sauced
- Wasserhund Brewing Company
- Wickers Crab Pot