x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Food

Court upholds nuisance verdicts against Smithfield Foods hog-production farm

Thursday's ruling by a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected calls for a new trial by Smithfield Foods.
Credit: Thinkstock

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — An appeals court has upheld a 2018 jury verdict that led to monetary awards for neighbors of an eastern North Carolina industrial hog operation for its smells and noise. 

Thursday's ruling by a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected calls for a new trial by Smithfield Foods. 

It's a parent company of the firm sued by Bladen County residents living next to one of its previous contract farmers. 

Judges did rule the jurors’ massive multimillion-dollar awards to penalize Smithfield as well the Hong Kong-based company that owns Smithfield. 

Scores of other residents have sued hog farms over similar nuisance claims. 

Related Articles