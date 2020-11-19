Court upholds nuisance verdicts against Smithfield Foods hog-production farm

Thursday's ruling by a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected calls for a new trial by Smithfield Foods.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — An appeals court has upheld a 2018 jury verdict that led to monetary awards for neighbors of an eastern North Carolina industrial hog operation for its smells and noise.

It's a parent company of the firm sued by Bladen County residents living next to one of its previous contract farmers.

Judges did rule the jurors’ massive multimillion-dollar awards to penalize Smithfield as well the Hong Kong-based company that owns Smithfield.