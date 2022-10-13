Vriginia's first lady announces wine partnership, 'Cornus Virginicus' red blend

BARBOURSVILLE, Va. — Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin is getting into the wine game.
Wednesday, she announced the "inaugural Cornus Virginicus," a wine partnership between her office, the Virginia Wine Board, the Agriculture and Forestry Secretariat and Barboursville Vineyards.
"Glenn and I are so proud of Virginia's fine wine industry," Youngkin wrote. "What better time than Wine Month to toast Virginia's finest."
The blend this year is 57% merlot, 28.5% Cabernet Franc and 14.5% Petit Verdot. Cornus Virginicus the first of four volumes the first lady hopes to release through the partnership. The next one will come out in 2023.
If you're wondering what that name means -- it's Latin for "flowering tree of Virginia." They chose that to pay homage to the Dogwood.
"The Dogwood symbolizes Virginia’s tradition, strength and beauty and represents renewal, tradition, family and growth," Youngkin's office said.
She and the governor "exclusively" serve this wine at the executive mansion while entertaining, she said.
If you want to try it, you can get Cornus Virginicus from Barboursvilel Vineyards or Virginia ABC. Some proceeds from its sale will support the Virginia FFA and Virginia 4-H Foundations.