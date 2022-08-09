x
Wine lovers, rejoice: Neptune Fall Wine Festival returns to Virginia Beach for 25th year

Over 60 wines will be offered by Virginia’s leading vintners and winemakers, according to a news release. Tickets are still available.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Calling all wine lovers: the annual festival just for you in the 757 is returning this weekend. 

The annual Neptune Fall Wine Festival is in its 25th year of celebration in Virginia Beach.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 10 and 11 at Neptune’s Park on 31st Street, you can sit and sip by the ocean while trying a wide variety of Cabernets, Malbecs, Zinfandels and more. 

Over 60 wines will be offered by Virginia’s leading vintners and winemakers, according to organizers.

There will also be live music and food trucks from local restaurants like YNot Italian. 

To get your tickets for the Neptune Fall Wine Festival or learn more, click here.

You must be 21 or older to participate. 

