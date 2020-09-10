FRIDAY FLAVOR: La Brioche, a French bakery in Norfolk

La Brioche is an authentic French bakery on Granby Street in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — In this edition of Friday Flavor, we are taking your taste buds to France. La Brioche is an authentic French Bakery on Granby Street in Norfolk.

Yvan and Jacqueline Devulder opened the small business in March 2019 after they moved to Hampton Roads from France.

The Devulders say that when the pandemic hit they reduced their store hours, they now close at 1:30 p.m. every day. However, like other businesses, they were never faced with the concern of shutting down.

"People are very supportive, it's a good community here," says Jacqueline.

What makes La Brioche special is its authenticity and fresh goodies every single day.

"The smell of croissants is my favorite," says Yvan.

They sell a large menu with things like croissants, tarts, savory snacks, coffee, and of course brioche. La Brioche is also about to start selling wine and charcuterie too. An exciting move, the Devulders say, giving their customers more options to choose from.