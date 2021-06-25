FRIDAY FLAVOR: The battle of the burger at J&K Style Grill

Four chefs, four burgers and one winner. Judges are taking a bite of each to see who creates the best burger in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — J&K Style grill held its fourth and final parking lot battle, set to go down between two chefs.

Chef Kelvin Dooley with J&K Style Grill and Chef Jason Fossee representing the food truck Team Fat Kid were minutes away from the showdown when there was a change in plans.

Two more chefs, Chef Francis III and Chef Carlton Peterson showed up to the parking lot wanting in on the cook-off.

"He [Chef Kelvin] didn't want to lose alone, so he had to bring some friends to lose with him. That's understandable," Chef Jason, with Team Fat Kid, laughed.

So, a battle of two turned into a fight between four. Chef Kelvin Dooley is known for his burger, so this battle of the burger is personal.

"There's no such thing as winners, but somebody has to take the crown. I ain't going to be biased. I'll be mad if I lose at my own thing," Chef Kelvin smiled.

The chefs were judged on three things taste, presentation, and trash talk. They exceeded expectations when it comes to trash talk.

"Hey, listen, you smell it? You smell it over there? You smell it?" yelled Chef Kelvin.

"But you're still going to lose," Chef Carlton yelled back.

The presentation was there for all of them, but what about the important thing, the taste?

Chef Kelvin gave the judges what he called the "Dog on good burger," it's a slider with all the fixings topped with half a hotdog.

"They didn't let us play in their Philly battle last week, so we brought Philly's today too," said chef Jason as he created a cheesesteak-inspired burger.

Chef Francis III stepped out of the box with what he dubbed "The Burgerdilla."

This is a burger with a Mexican flair, all wrapped in a toasted tortilla. Finally, Chef Carlton came to play with a cheesesteak dish too, but he topped the burger with some fresh bacon and barbecue sauce for a twist.

The judges tried each burger, and not a single one got a bad review, but there was one that got an overwhelming amount of attention, so much so that the judges were asking for seconds.

That burger was the creation of Team Fat Kid. The food truck team was dubbed the champions of the burger in the 757.

"I mean, I knew we had a really solid chance at winning. I know our burgers good, our qualities good. We knew when kelvin invited us, we couldn't say no, it was fun we had a blast," smiled the winner, Chef Jason Fossee.

"One day, they're going to stop robbing me, but I'll take it. It's all fun," Chef Francis III said.

"But ain't nobody beat me at trash talk," Chef Carlton yelled.

"Second, sometimes ain't bad. I ain't mad about coming in second. Bobby Flay comes in second sometimes too," laughed Chef Kelvin.

You can find Chef Fossee and his food truck Team Fat Kid through social media.

Chef Francis III also runs a food truck click here to find his current location. To find Chef Kelvin, you can head over to J&K Style Grill at 6557 College Park Square Suite 29, Virginia Beach, VA 23464.