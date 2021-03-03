Hampton Restaurant Week offers $10 lunches, takeout options

At participating restaurants, customers can order a $10 lunch, or a $20 or $30 multi-course dinner of the restaurant's particular style.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Restaurant Week 2021 is kicking off from March 7 to March 21.

This year's celebration of local restaurants will include options for takeout. It's the first time the event has offered to-go meals to participants.

At participating restaurants, customers can order a $10 lunch, or a $20 or $30 multi-course dinner of the restaurant's particular style.

Mary Fugere, director of the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, said she hoped people would support these local businesses.

“Our local eateries in Hampton are an integral part of the character of the community and we are proud to promote and support them,” she wrote in a release.

Here are the participating Hampton restaurants: