Owners restore Edenton building to host their restaurant, serving up pizza pies, local favorites, and pastries

This spot is not just your simple restaurant, it's a community space - but it's not just the people that make it special.

EDENTON, N.C. — The Herringbone is a part of history in Edenton, North Carolina. And as it transformed into a restaurant, the owners knew they wanted to keep that history intact.

"Keeping in the spirit of our town, we decided to restore it and do it in a way that really is a shoutout to the history of this area. So, everything in here is about Northeastern North Carolina," said owner Joe Wach.

When you walk through The Herringbone, you can see pieces of history and pieces of Edenton hanging on the walls, used in the decor, and even tables and light fixtures. Wach said this spot became more of a community project as more and more people brought items in to help bring the spot to life.

"We made it kind of into a little museum as much as a restaurant and a place where people can kind of come and gather and just really enjoy the history."

Take in the sights and the history, as well as the food. Chef Kyle Murphy was hired for his precision and dedication to his craft, which shows in each dish served. Everything is fresh and incredible. Even a simple wedge salad is perfect and flavorful.

Wach says they also have a big surprise that brings so much to the area, "We have a really, really cool, wood-fired pizza oven," he smiled.

Yes, artisan pizza, served straight to your table from the oven. They have pies like Margherita. They also serve unique toppings like prosciutto pear, which is incredible. The most popular is the Spicy Sausage. Our team tried them all, and each was incredible with big flavor.

Then, when all is said and done grab a dessert created to perfection by their pastry chef, Bekah. "She makes amazing, amazing desserts," said Wach. He wasn't lying.

They are not only beautiful desserts to look at, but they taste better than they look. Which is saying something, because they are little pieces of art.

For The Herringbone, caring about their craft is a big deal. "It really is a community space. A place we consider not just ours, but a place for the community," said Wach. They hope to be a spot for the community and visitors for years to come.

"If you've never been to Edenton, you got to come down and visit," Wach smiled.