Nando's, Legal Sea Foods, Cinnaholic Bakery coming to Virginia Beach Town Center

There's no word yet on the addresses that these businesses will move into. Armada Hoffler Properties didn't give a set timeline for their openings, either.

Virginia Beach Town Center is getting a few more shops and restaurants for people to enjoy.

On Jan. 25, the real estate company Armada Hoffler Properties announced a list of companies that had recently leased space in the area:

Nando's

Legal Sea Foods

Cinnaholic

Madewell

Bath & Body Works

Nando's is a South African chicken restaurant known for spicy sauces, platters with french fries and healthy bowl options. Most of its United States restaurants are in the Washington, D.C. area and the Chicago area. For Virginia, this will be the first Nando's south of Alexandria.

Legal Sea Foods is a Boston-based sit-down seafood restaurant and oyster bar. You can get foods like crab cakes, crusted tuna, grilled scallops and seafood sandwiches there. The only other Legal Sea Foods in Virginia is up in Arlington.

Cinnaholic is a bakery that specializes in vegan cinnamon rolls. Caramel Apple Pie cinnamon rolls and Campfire S'mores cinnamon rolls are some of their specialties. This company's products are egg-free and dairy-free, which makes the cookie dough they offer safely edible.

Madewell is a men and women's clothing store that specializes in jeans, and Bath & Body Works offers a variety of candles, soaps, lotions and fragrant sprays.

