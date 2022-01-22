More than four inches of snow hits Virginia Beach Town Center

Virginia Beach Public Works crews used about 500 tons of salt Friday night to treat the roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Snowy roads did not stop many from traveling in Virginia Beach.

“We’re just coming out to see what’s going on, see how much snow fell,” said Jesse Gomez.

Jesse Gomez checked on the roads but driver CJ Wiggins said he had to make a necessary trip.

"I got to go pick up my daughters," he said. "They were at a friend’s house last night.”

No matter the reason for travelling, drivers had a rough time on some roads.

"This is pretty normal for the main and secondary but the inner streets are pretty bad,” Gomez said.

Most drivers made it through Virginia Beach Boulevard with no problem but some had to call for help. One driver had to leave their car on the side of the road.

Snow is coming DOWN in @CityofVaBeach!



Plow and salt trucks are out but some roads aren’t clear.



Virginia Beach and Independence Blvds are covered in snow so you want to drive slowly if you have to leave the house.#13Daybreakers #13StormMode @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZNcyMwIfKB — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 22, 2022

“It’ll get called into the police," Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works said. "They’ll check the situation and send out a truck, tow truck to take care of it.”

He said issues like that are rare but he is still urging you stay home as crews work to clear the roads. He said 29 trucks are out plowing and salting roads across the city. Lankford said crews used about 500 tons of salt Friday night. He said they have two thirds left in stock but the city is ordering more just to be safe.

Crews will still work 12 hour shifts clearing primary and secondary roads. Although snow stopped falling, Lankford says there’s still more work ahead.