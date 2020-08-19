Newport News 2020 Greek Festival turning to drive-through event

The Greek Festival must go on - but to keep people safe, in 2020, the event is only offering drive-thru services. Don't worry, you can still get baklava.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Greek Festival has been running consecutively for decades, and although we are in a pandemic, coordinators wanted to make sure they could somehow celebrate their 53rd year.

On August 28 through August 30, they're taking the festival "drive-through."

There will be several lanes open where people can drive up to get their food, beverages and desserts. That means spanakopita, baklava, chicken dishes, gyros, moussaka and pastitsio are still on the menu.

Greg Bicouvaris, the marketing director, said organizers were glad to be able to make this possible.

"Even though parking and eating on the premises isn't allowed, we are trying to celebrate Greek culture and keep the momentum going after 53 years," he explained.