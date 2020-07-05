Farms adjust to pandemic rules

Robert Vaughan at Vaughan Farm's Produce in Pungo notes that strawberry picking in and of itself is a rather socially distant activity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Robert Vaughan has been growing strawberries for 20 years on a piece of land in Pungo that his family has owned for over 300 years.

And he's not about to let a global pandemic put an end to that.

So at Vaughan Farm’s Produce, they are still allowing people to pick strawberries this season.

“To keep social distancing, we are doing things differently with our clerks. They prepay for their buckets,” said Vaughan.

He also added that strawberry picking in and of itself is a rather socially distant activity.

“My rows are six feet center to center on plastic. So if I do every other row, that's putting people 12 feet apart from each other.”

With a steady flow of people, business is keeping up and traditions are staying alive.

“This is still fun, even though we are taking precautions,” said Shannon Crowe, a local resident who was visiting Vaughn's with her kids.