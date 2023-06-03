Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks donations due to low supply of food

"The numbers are as low as I have ever seen them," CEO Karen Joyner said.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is strongly encouraging the community to donate due to a lack of food to give out, with CEO Karen Joyner saying "The numbers are as low as I have ever seen them."

The request comes after the organization completed the end of its fiscal year Friday and did a complete inventory count.

The only food the organization currently has are ones purchased for their Child nutrition programs and some USDA food which is also at the lowest it's been since 2018, according to Joyner.

The Foodbank serves people, families, children, seniors and veterans in Newport News, Hampton and Williamsburg, as well as James City, Gloucester, Mathews, York, Poquoson and Surry counties.

The organization is asking for donations of canned food, fruit cups, instant potatoes, or any other non-perishable food items. You can also donate funds online, over the phone at 757-596-7188, or by check through the mail.