Virginia foodbank will serve meals to kids during summer break. Here's where to find them.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program from June 20 until September 4.
The program will help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year, David Brandt said. He's the senior director of communications at the food bank.
There will be times each day when food is served on a first-come-first-served basis. The times and locations are listed below.
Eastern Shore
- 6/21/2022 – 8/26/2022 Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club, 24497 Mary N. Smith Road, Accomac. 757-709-3083
- Breakfast, 8:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Norfolk
- 6/20/2022 – 8/26/2022 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Diggs Town Unit, 1401 Melon Street. 757-383-6928
- Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.–9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/21/2022 – 8/19/2022 Calvert Square Envision Center, 975 Bagnall Road. 757-314-4241
- Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/21/2022 – 8/19/2022 Grandy Village Recreation Center, 3017 Kimball Terrace. 757-441-2117
- Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/21/2022 – 8/19/2022 Oakleaf Forest Family Investment Center, 1706 Greenleaf Drive. 757-314-1695
- Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Afternoon Snack, 2:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.; Monday thru Friday
- 6/27/2022 – 8/26/2022 The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Boulevard. 757-622-5762
- Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.–9:10 a.m.; Lunch 11:35 p.m.–12:25 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/27/2022 – 8/12/2022 Teens with a Purpose, 700 E. Olney Road. 757-747-2679
- Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 7/18/2022 – 8/26/2022 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit, 701 Berkley Avenue Extension. 757-545-5963
- Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.–9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Portsmouth
- 6/21/2022 – 8/26/2022 Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5895 Portsmouth Boulevard. 757-967-8361
- Breakfast, 8:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/27/2022 – 8/26/2022 St Mark Deliverance Center, 3801 Turnpike Road. 757-399-1612
- Breakfast, 8:00 a.m.–9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/27/2022 – 7/1/2022 Seed of Hope, 1128 London Boulevard. 757-799-5536
- Afternoon Snack, 3:00 p.m.–3:15 p.m.; Supper 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Suffolk
- 6/21/2022 – 9/2/2022 Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, 2325 E. Washington Street. 757-652-4017
- Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 6/27/2022 – 9/2/2022 Wilson Pine Apartments, 2525 E. Washington Street. 757-809-3414
- Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–9:45 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Virginia Beach
- 6/20/2022 – 9/4/2022 Seatack Recreation Center, 141 South Birdneck Road. 757-385-5920
- Lunch, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; Afternoon Snack 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Sunday