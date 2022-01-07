Virginia foodbank will serve meals to kids during summer break. Here's where to find them.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will host sites for people to come get food this summer. A list of sites is below.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program from June 20 until September 4.

The program will help feed kids who typically rely on school lunches and packed weekend meals during the school year, David Brandt said. He's the senior director of communications at the food bank.

There will be times each day when food is served on a first-come-first-served basis. The times and locations are listed below.

Eastern Shore

6/21/2022 – 8/26/2022 Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club, 24497 Mary N. Smith Road, Accomac. 757-709-3083 Breakfast, 8:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Norfolk

6/20/2022 – 8/26/2022 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Diggs Town Unit, 1401 Melon Street. 757-383-6928 Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.–9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/21/2022 – 8/19/2022 Calvert Square Envision Center, 975 Bagnall Road. 757-314-4241 Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/21/2022 – 8/19/2022 Grandy Village Recreation Center, 3017 Kimball Terrace. 757-441-2117 Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/21/2022 – 8/19/2022 Oakleaf Forest Family Investment Center, 1706 Greenleaf Drive. 757-314-1695 Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Afternoon Snack, 2:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.; Monday thru Friday

6/27/2022 – 8/26/2022 The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Boulevard. 757-622-5762 Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.–9:10 a.m.; Lunch 11:35 p.m.–12:25 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/27/2022 – 8/12/2022 Teens with a Purpose, 700 E. Olney Road. 757-747-2679 Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday

7/18/2022 – 8/26/2022 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit, 701 Berkley Avenue Extension. 757-545-5963 Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.–9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Portsmouth

6/21/2022 – 8/26/2022 Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5895 Portsmouth Boulevard. 757-967-8361 Breakfast, 8:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/27/2022 – 8/26/2022 St Mark Deliverance Center, 3801 Turnpike Road. 757-399-1612 Breakfast, 8:00 a.m.–9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/27/2022 – 7/1/2022 Seed of Hope, 1128 London Boulevard. 757-799-5536 Afternoon Snack, 3:00 p.m.–3:15 p.m.; Supper 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Suffolk

6/21/2022 – 9/2/2022 Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, 2325 E. Washington Street. 757-652-4017 Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

6/27/2022 – 9/2/2022 Wilson Pine Apartments, 2525 E. Washington Street. 757-809-3414 Breakfast, 9:00 a.m.–9:45 a.m.; Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Virginia Beach