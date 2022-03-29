Free recycling pick-up in Chesapeake ending in June

Once the service ends on June 30, people will either have to pay a private company to pick up or take their recyclable items to drop-off locations.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Curbside recycling pickup in Chesapeake will be ending on June 30 after a City Council vote earlier this year.

Joe Josue, who owns Southside BBQ in Chesapeake's Historic South Norfolk, said he does his fair share of recycling.

“Unfortunately at my place here, we don’t have the room for a dumpster type," said Josue.

Josue said he knows a big change is coming to Chesapeake.

“Things don’t work out all the time like they were intended to so we have to go about the best way of making it work that we can," said Josue.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said he and city leaders are working to create drop-off spots throughout the city for those who don't want to subscribe to a private company.

West said they are still working on finalizing those locations, as well as how much private companies could charge.

“It’s good to know that our people care about it. There are a lot of people that are upset that we’re taking a different direction. Just bear with us and hopefully, it will turn out to benefit everyone," said West.

Josue said he will most likely take advantage of both options.

“The big picture is on the other end. Is how are they going to get rid of recycled material and trash that they collected? So that’s when the municipality and government are supposed to step in," said West.

Mayor West said city staff will pick up their blue bins from homes and businesses in June.