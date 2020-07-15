Photographer captures undeniable chemistry between two strangers in Virginia Beach

Heather John and Baxter Jackson responded to an ad for a "stranger photoshoot" and that's where the magic began.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cassie Bailey was looking for two complete strangers to take part in a photography experiment called a “stranger shoot.”

What the Louisiana-based photographer found was an undeniable connection between two people who had never met before.

Heather John and Baxter Jackson responded to Bailey’s ad for the photoshoot, and on Sunday all three of them met at the Stumpy Lake Nature area in Virginia Beach.

“I wasn’t expecting the connection,” said Jackson. “The whole experience is wild.”

One look at the photos and it’s easy to see the instant chemistry. Social media users agreed.

Bailey posted the photos on Facebook, and now close to 50,000 shares later people all across the country are invested in their story, questioning if it’s even real.

“I’ve had a lot of questions from people,” said Bailey. “I have proof. I have messages back and forth. I didn’t even send pictures of each other to them.”

John is working on a master’s degree in social work and Jackson has been stationed in Hampton Roads with the Navy since January.

They tell 13News Now they have at least three dates planned and are enjoying the process of getting to know one another.

“This is what 2020 needed,” said Jackson.