Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Christmas Town returns to light up the holidays

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A holiday tradition is returning to Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town is back!

The theme park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select dates from November 11 through January 8, 2023.

Park-goers will have the chance to gaze at over 10 million lights, ride the Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, visit Santa’s Workshop, and partake in festive food, drinks, and unique holiday shopping.

Plus, visitors can enjoy over 20 rides and rollercoasters, including the all-new Pantheon!

Busch Gardens said that there will also be an all-new dining experience: Santa’s Fireside Feast, presented by Coca-Cola®.

"Families can enjoy a hearty meal and a special Christmas story from the big elf himself during this festive encounter," the park said in its announcement.

Santa's Fireside Feast is available on select dates and can be found in the Killarney area of the park. Reservations can be made on BuschGardens.com.

Additionally, several fan-favorite shows are also returning for the holiday season:

Up on the Haustop: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus.

Unto Us: A choral celebration of the greatest story ever told. The first Christmas comes alive in this inspiring show in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre.

Celtic Fyre®: A Christmas Celebration: Voted USA Today’s #1 Theme Park Entertainment, this iconic performance adds a Christmas touch to the Killarney classic.

‘Twas That Night: The Royal Palace Theatre is transformed into a spectacular ice-skating show that reimagines the classic story of The Night Before Christmas.

Scrooge No More: Join Scrooge live on stage in this musical at the Globe Theatre as he is swept away by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, who teach him the importance of family and friends being together at Christmas.