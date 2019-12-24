NORFOLK, Va. — About 100 young patients at CHKD will spend the holidays in the hospital this year, but there's a special effort to make sure they feel the holiday spirit.

"It's been a long week and then this hits you and it really blindsides your world and your family," parent Benicia Gill said. "But this is a positive, knowing that we're in good hands."

With a wagon and a checklist, parents chose from a mountain of donated gifts on Christmas Eve. Amy Jordan plans to surprise her daughter Alexis with a Christmas celebration in the hospital.

"She'll be elated, I think she'll be very excited to see all of these gifts," Jordan said. "It puts a smile on the child's face, distracts from any pain or illness they have and keeps the magic of Christmas alive."

Jordan said Alexis was worried about missing out on the celebration at home.

"It's especially tough for her being only 7 and afraid she's going to miss out on Christmas," she said.

Volunteers wrapped hundreds of presents throughout the day, preparing for a special Christmas Day delivery.

Even if it's not Santa's red sleigh, parents said there's still magic in a red wagon rolling to a child's hospital room.

