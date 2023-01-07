Hampton Roads, Outer Banks July 4th guide to fireworks, celebrations and other events

NORFOLK, Va. — Whether you're spending Independence Day at home in Hampton Roads or you're traveling to the area from out of town, there's no shortage of festivity this holiday weekend.
Here's a look at how you can spend your Fourth of July weekend across southeastern Virginia, the Outer Banks of North Carolina and beyond.
Virginia
Chesapeake
- Independence Day Celebration at the Great Bridge Battlefield Museum: July 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The whole family can see 18th-century encampments, talk to reenactors and colonial sailors and learn more about the Declaration of Independence and its significance. There are also musket demonstrations. Activities are included with museum admission.
- Faith & Freedom Patriotic Concert: July 1, 5 to 8 p.m. The event at Great Bridge Baptist Church on Battlefield Boulevard will have food, bounce houses and performances by the church's choir and orchestra.
- Celebrate Freedom: Hosted by Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism on July 3, the free event full of music and fireworks starts at 6 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park. "Phun Doctors" and the U.S. Fleet Forces Band will take the stage. The fireworks show will follow at 9:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs or a blanket. Parking is $5 and opens at 4 p.m.
- South Norfolk July 4th Parade & Picnic in the Park: On the Fourth of July, the South Norfolk July 4th Parade & Picnic in the Park kicks off the day at Lakeside Park. The parade takes off at 10 a.m., and a picnic will follow at 3 p.m.
Hampton
- Independence Day Summer Fiesta: On the Fourth of July, Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina in Peninsula Town Center is hosting its Independence Day Summer Fiesta! It runs from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will showcase local DJs all day.
Isle of Wight
- Heritage Park Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show: On July 2, catch the Heritage Park Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show. It's at the Heritage Park & Joel C. Bradshaw Fairgrounds in Windsor. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be free concerts leading up to the fireworks, which start at 9:30 p.m.
Newport News
- Picnic in the U.S.A: In Newport News, start Independence Day with a picnic in City Center at Oyster Point. The Picnic in the U.S.A. will start at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. There will be live music by Celeste Kellogg and Joe Heilman, food, characters in costume and complimentary snow cones.
- Stars in the Sky: On the evening of the Fourth of July, the Newport News Department of Parks & Recreation is hosting its "4th of July Stars in the Sky" firework show at Victory Landing Park. Doors open at 6 p.m., and festivities start at 7 p.m. There will be food vendors and live music at the park, and performances on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The firework display follows afterward. Admission and parking are both free.
- Independence Day Fireworks with the Tomcats: You can also catch the fireworks while enjoying live music by the "Tomcats Toe Tappin' Dixieland Band." The band is performing at the Victory Arch on July 4, starting at 7 p.m.
Norfolk
- Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Display: Norfolk's holiday festivities are kicking off this Friday in Ocean View! The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. on June 30. The night will feature a performance by Wonderland and will end with a firework show at 9:30 p.m.
- 4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks: On July 4th, people can head to Downtown Norfolk's Town Point Park for the 40th Annual Great American Picnic & Firework show. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a barbecue and music by the U.S. Navy Rock Band and the U.S. Fleet Forces Band. The waterfront firework display will start at 9:30 p.m. 13News Now's Dan Kennedy will be there, too!
Portsmouth
- Shaggin' 4th of July Celebration: Portsmouth is celebrating Independence Day with a festival on High Street! The Shaggin' 4th of July Celebration will run from 5 p.m. until the firework show at 9:30 p.m. The Tidewater Concert Band will perform at 8 p.m.
Suffolk
- Stars & Stripes Spectacular 2023: On July 4, the skies of Suffolk will light up with a fireworks show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina. The park will open at 5:30 p.m. and will have entertainment, bounce houses, merchandise vendors and a variety of food options.
Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach encourages people to arrive early to avoid extreme traffic congestion.
- Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Celebration: July 4, 7 p.m. start, 9:30 p.m. at 24th Street and the Boardwalk. Several live performances on Oceanfront park stages will attract thousands of visitors and residents of Virginia Beach to a “star-spangled” salute to this great country of ours at the Stars & Stripes Celebration. Scheduled live entertainment offers something for everyone.
- Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park at 6 p.m. with a view of fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The event begins at 8 p.m. with free admission and parking will be $10. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm. Note: Lots will be monitored by parking attendants and will close when full – Edwin Drive will be closed once parking lots are full.
- Red, White, and Boom! Tidewater Winds 4th of July Concert on the Beach: July 4, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 24th Street Park. Join the 55 members of the Tidewater Winds Concert Band and the Tidewater Winds Summer Breeze Band for a 4th to remember! Listen to powerful Americana music before the fireworks, with selections from Chicago, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, ABBA, and all of your traditional patriotic songs that salute our Military and honor our flag!
Williamsburg
- July 4th at Colonial Williamsburg: There's no better place to celebrate our nation's birth than on historic Duke of Gloucester Street. Enjoy patriotic festivities, including public readings of the Declaration of Independence, musical performances, and a dazzling fireworks display to cap the evening. 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Free Annual 4th of July Weekend Ice Cream Social: This is taking place July 2 from 2 to 2:30 pm at the Anvil Campground.
- 4th of July Ice Cream Eating Contest at Billsburg Brewery: 2 p.m. There will be raffles, adoptable dogs, delicious food, great beer, and a paw-some ice cream eating contest. For $20, you can sign up your pup to participate in the contest. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest ice cream eater and the most sponsored dog.
- Busch Gardens fireworks: Busch Gardens Williamsburg will commemorate Independence Day with spectacular fireworks shows nightly at 9:30 p.m. July 3 to 5. After a day of fun at the park, guests can watch the night sky light up with colorful pyrotechnic displays.
Yorktown
- Independence Day in Yorktown: Celebrate where independence was won! Independence Day in Yorktown is a free, family-friendly celebration featuring a full lineup of events leading up to the big fireworks finale at 9:15 p.m.
- Liberty Celebration at the American Revolution Museum of Yorktown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Fourth of July, take in Liberty Celebration and salute the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown offers a special lineup on July 4 to mark the patriotic occasion.
- Classic Cruisers Car Club 4th of July Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to all makes, models, and years of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
North Carolina
Elizabeth City
- Take it & Make it 4th of July craft with Museum of the Albemarle: Stop by the museum on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and pick up a free Take It & Make It packet to celebrate the Fourth of July!
- Family, Fun & Fireworks: A family-oriented event held at Waterfront Park in downtown Elizabeth City on Independence Day each year. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include activities, music, games, food, and, of course, a spectacular fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
Outer Banks
- Manteo Fourth of July Celebration: This year, an Independence Day concert will be held at Roanoke Island Festival Park at their scenic waterfront Pavilion! 3 to 9:30 p.m.
- Independence Day 1850 at Island Farm: Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on our grassy lawn as we commemorate our nation’s birth with musket fire, games and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Town of Kill Devil Hills July 4th Fireworks Show: Visitors can keep the Independence Day celebration going strong with this special fireworks display in the heart of the central Outer Banks at the scenic Avalon Pier. 9:15 p.m.
- Freedom 5k presented by SUN Realty: Race Start and Finish at the Kill Devil Hills Town Hall 5k at 7:30 a.m. and 1/4 Mile Fun Run at 8:10 a.m.
- Town of Nags Head Fireworks Spectacular: Head to the heart of Nags head for this special 4th of July fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean that will leave all beach-goers breathless at 9:25 p.m. July 4.
- Avon Fishing Pier 4th of July Fireworks Show: Celebrate your Independence Day with a bang at the Avon Pier and Avon Beach Klub on Hatteras Island at 9 p.m.
- Town of Duck Annual 4th of July Parade: The annual one-mile parade route begins at the crest of the hill on Scarborough Lane, travels east towards the ocean, turns left onto Ocean Way, and then continues onto Christopher Drive to end at Pamela Court. Starts at 9 a.m.
- Corolla Independence Day Celebration: Activities begin at 5 p.m. and conclude with the largest fireworks show on the Outer Banks at dusk.
- Ocracoke Independence Day Celebrations: Celebrations begin July 2 and end July 4. Full Schedule of events available on their site.