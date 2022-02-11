WinterFest on the Wisconsin to offer military discount for opening weekend

Military service members will have an exclusive deal, where active-duty military, veteran service members and their families will give $5 off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's WinterFest on the Wisconsin is planning to honor the armed forces with a special military salute during the event's opening weekend, organizers Nauticus announced.

Military service members will have an exclusive deal from Nov. 9 to 13, where active-duty military, veteran service members and their families will give $5 off their tickets.

The tickets have to be purchased online and service members will need to show a valid ID at check-in. The discount is only available will supplies last.

The ticket deal is courtesy of WinterFest military appreciation sponsors Centura College, the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM), and Tidewater Tech.

"We are so excited about opening Winterfest with Military Appreciation Weekend, a time when Military families can enjoy the wonder of the holiday season in downtown Norfolk," Dr. Joel English, the vice president of operations for Centura College, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, and Tidewater Tech, wrote in a news release.

WinterFest will take place from Nov. 9, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, every Wednesday to Sunday, along with select Mondays and Tuesdays.

Doors will open for WinterFest on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. General admission costs $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for children.