Winterfest on the Wisconsin expands off the battleship this holiday season

Volunteers began placing elf doors downtown as part of WinterFest's new scavenger hunt called the Elf Door Discovery.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a new way to explore Downtown Norfolk during the holidays.

“Magic is sort of popping up at every corner,” said Sam Black, the director of communications and marketing for Downtown Norfolk Council:

Winterfest on the Wisconsin is introducing a new activity that expands outside of the battleship.

“We’re building a brand new light zone and what’s being called the ‘Mistletoe Marina,’" said Rehn West, the director of development and marketing for Nauticus.

"So, it’s perfectly nestled in between the Half Moone Center and Nauticus.”

It’ll be filled with lights and decorated sailboats, and it’s the start of the 'Elf Door Discovery' scavenger hunt.

Those doors will be placed around Downtown Norfolk. Students at Tidewater Tech and Centura College constructed 150 elf doors for WinterFest.

Friday morning, volunteers began placing what will be 100 doors in total downtown. The rest will be decorated within the 'Mistletoe Marina.'

“Why not bring them downtown to explore, enjoy our restaurants and our holiday shows,” Black said.

West said roughly 65,000 people visited WinterFest last year. She said the excitement this year is already brewing.

“By expanding outside of our campus, we’re able to offer something if you’re not purchasing a ticket, you’re still able to have an experience with us and with downtown," West said.

If you’re looking for those elf doors, Black has a hint on where to find them.

“Look anywhere and everywhere people will gather and have fun,” she said.