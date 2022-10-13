College students create new displays for WinterFest on the Wisconsin

Students with Tidewater Tech and Centura College are building a total of 150 elf doors as part of WinterFest's new scavenger hunt.

NORFOLK, Va. — WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns to light up Downtown Norfolk. Local college students are helping to construct a new experience at Nauticus and downtown by building elf doors for this year's WinterFest.

“They’re stenciled first and then they actually trace it," said Modis Chandler, a program coordinator at Centura College. "Then, they use the saber saw to cut them out.”

It’s part of WinterFest’s Elf Door Discovery, which is a scavenger hunt to find 150 elf doors downtown. Jermaine Edwards is one Centura College student working to construct 75 doors.

Tidewater Tech students are working to build the other 75. Edwards said it’s a pretty easy task that he hopes will put people in the holiday spirit.

“To see the faces of people when they see what we’ve done," he said. "That’s the biggest thing.”

Cory Doxey, Centura College's campus executive director, said this partnership allows students to practice their carpentry skills all for a good cause.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community, for our students to be engaged in some of the service learning that we offer,” he said.

Edwards said he can’t wait for his family to see his hard work.

“I tell my kids all the time that daddy goes to school to build things but they’ve never seen me build things," he said. "So, I can take them down to see and say ‘I did that.’”

WinterFest is also adding its first Mistletoe Marina.