Free Thanksgiving food | YMCA to provide 300 meals across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — If you still need some food for Thanksgiving, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is providing 300 meals across the area Monday afternoon.

The YMCA is partnering with local churches and partners to distribute these meals. They have three tons of turkey plus sides on hand to give out on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are four distribution sites across Hampton Roads with varying hours:

Effingham Street Family YMCA in Portsmouth: Starts at 4 p.m. and goes until all meals are distributed. The address is 1013 Effingham St, Portsmouth, VA 23704.

Brighton Rock AME Zion Church in Portsmouth: 2 to 3 p.m. The address is 1300 Centre Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23704.

Greenbrier Family YMCA in Chesapeake: Starts at 2 p.m. and goes until all meals are distributed. The address is 1033 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Greenbrier Family YMCA in Norfolk: Starts at 2 p.m. and goes until all meals are distributed. The address is 2901 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504.

According to the YMCA, any family in need is eligible to get a Thanksgiving meal from them. The organization said the event emphasizes the importance of addressing food insecurities throughout the community.