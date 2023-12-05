Norfolk CASA holds Mother's Day event to support foster kids

"That's what the world needs. For us to show up and let kids know we're there and that they're not alone even in their darkest of times."

NORFOLK, Va. — Mother's Day weekend kicked off with a special event that benefits children who need some extra support.

Norfolk CASA hosted a luncheon and silent auction at the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club. 13News Now anchor Nicole Livas served as emcee.

CASA stands for "court-appointed special advocate." Judges appoint community members to assist foster kids until they can find a safe and permanent home.

The agency recruits and trains those community members.

Norfolk CASA Executive Director Roxie Hoven said, "That's what we need, that's what the world needs. For us to show up and let kids know we're there and that they're not alone even in their darkest of times."