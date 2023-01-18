Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away

Julie worked at 13News Now for more than a decade. She left the station in 2014.

NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend.

It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness.

Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years and left the station in 2014. Before she came to WVEC, she worked as a reporter and anchor at WNYT in Albany, New York.

She was dedicated to the SPCA, finding forever homes for countless animals in Hampton Roads.