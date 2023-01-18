Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away

NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend.
It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness.
Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years and left the station in 2014. Before she came to WVEC, she worked as a reporter and anchor at WNYT in Albany, New York.
She was dedicated to the SPCA, finding forever homes for countless animals in Hampton Roads.
Julie is survived by her father and brother.