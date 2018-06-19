NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department created a video to remind pet owners not to leave their dogs in hot cars during the summer.

Police and animal control officers are responding to more and more calls for dogs left in hot cars. So, officers made a video to voice their concerns about dogs in hot cars during the 'Dog Days of Summer.'

READ MORE: Pet care in the high heat

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC