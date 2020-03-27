Norfolk SPCA opens Emergency Pet Pantry for families in need of pet food

Families in need of dog or cat food can request assistance from the Norfolk SPCA. Donations can be dropped off curbside.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA is keeping our neighborhoods and pets in mind during these uncertain times by creating a new program that gives back to the community.

It's called the Emergency Pet Pantry. Organizers take donations from the public to give to the public. Families in need of dog or cat food can call in to request assistance.

Having been open for the last eight days, the program has already supported over 50 families.

“We have a little bit of safety modifications right now during COVID-19, but you’ll be greeted by one of our staff members right at the front door. If you have donations we are always welcoming them whether it’s right now or the first of the year, but specifically right now for the families," Community Engagement & Communications Manager Tessa Slinn said. "You can stop by our curbside or you could schedule a delivery."

The shelter has received and donated $6,100 dollars worth of food so far.

If you're interested in donating food you can stop by the Norfolk SPCA on Ballentine Boulevard. The Emergency Pet Pantry is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.