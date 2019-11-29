VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Black Friday shopping starts earlier and earlier every year, many people didn't want to wait until Friday and lined up outside Best Buy Thursday afternoon.

Sai Nidumolu and his friends started the line at the Virginia Beach Town Center Best Buy, and they led the rush for electronics as the doors opened at 5.

"This is my first time coming for the doorbusters. I just wanted to get the experience of the culture of doorbusters here," said Sai. "I'm very new to it. I feel so happy, I feel something like accomplished."

Also shopping on Thanksgiving night, the Pfieffer children and their dad picked out a new family television.

"We did a garage sale and for the money we made we got to pick out what we got with it so we're trying to get a new TV," Maddy Pfieffer explained. "I'm kind of anxious to get it and I'm also pretty excited."

As shoppers pulled their new gifts onto racks, Steve Pfieffer said this is an experience that his children will remember.

"Never done Black Friday before actually, or Black Thursday I guess, but we're enjoying it and making a memory here today," Steve said.

Kevin Etorma decided last year's new TV just won't cut it anymore.

"I was here last year for it actually yeah, bought the 40-inch last time so I think it's time for an upgrade," he said.

He is trying to limit his spending though.

"Just the TV, but like last year you walk around and see the deals and you have that plastic thing in your wallet and you're like swipe, swipe, swipe. So hopefully, that's not the plan this year I'm trying to just get the TV and head out," Kevin said.

By the end of the night, he's hoping to feel relieved and relaxed.

"I'll be thinking back like man is this TV actually bigger than the one I had last year but I hope it's worth it," Kevin explained.

