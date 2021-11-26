Stores busy, but not chaotic at Lynnhaven Mall on Black Friday

Many stores at the mall held several big sales, including 50% off your whole purchase.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 24, 2021.

While many decided to skip the traditional Black Friday shopping last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they made up for it in 2021.

Shoppers packed into Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Friday to score some good deals on clothes, candles, jewelry and more.

“I got up at 5:45 this morning and I was on the road by 6:15,” explained Fran Mongin.

Mongin takes her Black Friday shopping seriously, and said she wasn’t messing around this year.

As a busy elementary school teacher, she said she doesn’t have a lot of time to shop for family and friends. That’s why she spends all day shopping on Black Friday.

"I went to Kohl’s, Macy’s, JCPenny, American Eagle," she said.

People packed into Lynnhaven Mall to find the best deals. Several stores had signs adverting its discounts.

“This way I get it all done in one day, going to have it all organized by family, so it works out,” Mongin said. “At Kohl’s I saved $300 in buying family gifts. At Macy’s I saved $200."

While Mongin said she knew what was on her shopping list, others told 13News Now that they decided just to look around.

“Nothing in particular. I’m kind of tired of TVs and the normal, so just trying to see what’s out here,” said Marcus Porter.

This year, Porter said he noticed one big thing. The lines weren’t as long, and he easily was able to find a parking spot.

"Compared to previous years it’s... it’s not that crowded, and it’s pretty easy actually," he said.

Whether you decided to venture out or do your shopping online this year, many people said it just feels good to spend time with family during this holiday season.

If you plan to head to Lynnhaven Mall tomorrow to do some shopping, remember it doesn’t open until 11 a.m., and will close at 8 p.m.