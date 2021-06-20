Tropical storm warning in Eastern North Carolina ruins some vacation plans

Tropical depression Claudette's storm warning ruined some vacation plans.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — On Sunday, the strong winds didn't make for a great fishing day on Jennette's Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina.

Ethan Likens, a visitor from West Virginia struggled.

“It’s hard, the wind is not doing us any good right now. It’s blowing the lures everywhere but where I want to go," said Likens.

Axel Denning, a visitor from Moyock, North Carolina was supposed to go fishing on a boat, but with warnings of Claudette, he changed his plans and took his trip to the pier.

“I had really good luck every year. We love to go out there. I'm here on vacation... I guess the storm is preventing the boats from getting underway and going fishing," said Denning.



The National Weather Service put Dare County under a tropical storm warning Sunday morning.