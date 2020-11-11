Window World offers a view from above for those on the front lines

Window World of Tidewater Jumps for Heroes contest offers a chance to skydive with the experts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We want to give them something fun to remember, something from 2020 beyond coronavirus."

That's Window World CEO Josh Reed, and behind him are old planes that adorn the Naval Aviation Museum. In front of him: a trailer full of skydiving gear, some of which he will soon adorn. Above him... well that's where he's headed, along with a group of winners of the "Jumps for Heroes" contest.

One of those winners is Mulanie, a volunteer EMT for the city of Virginia Beach.

"It's on my bucket list, I'm excited, nervous, scared, all the jitters," she said, Window World suit on and ready.

The four essential workers will be led by Michael Elliot, President of the All Veteran Group, and avid skydiver. From presidents to veterans, Elliot has been on thousands of dives. He says the key is trust.

"Gaining that trust and respect, talking them through what's going to happen. The trust that you build between one another, talking about what I've learned in the military, it's great to see a smile on their face at the end of the day," Elliot said.