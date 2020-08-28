Your bumper stickers could make you a target for criminals

Depending on what you’re advertising, police say certain stickers and decals can make you a target for criminals.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — They can be fun, a source of pride or even a nuisance.

And police are now warning the bumper stickers on the back of your car can be downright dangerous, too.

Depending on what you’re advertising, certain stickers and decals can make you a target for criminals.

The Virginia Beach Police Department posted an infographic on its Facebook page showing what kind of personal information you may be unknowingly advertising on your vehicle.

Parking decals from your apartment complex, for example. They may be mandatory depending on the complex, so there isn’t much you can do.

But if you also have a kid’s sports decal, people know not only where you live, but that you may not be home most nights and weekends for practices and games.

Vanity license plates can also be a problem. If you give away your profession on the plate, it could make you a more attractive target for criminals.

And because we have a robust military community here in Hampton Roads, a "NAVY" bumper sticker, for example, lets crooks know someone may be deployed overseas for months.

The advice is simple: think twice.