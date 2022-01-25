Group of Southside friends wins more than $1 million in lottery

Split evenly, each person in the group could take home $144,000 in winnings. They beat 1 in 749,398 odds to win the money.

The Virginia Lottery is calling this group the "Magnificent Seven."

Seven friends from Virginia Beach got together to buy Cash 5 tickets at the Food Lion on North Great Neck Road, and walked away with just over $1 million.

A statement from the Virginia Lottery said one of that group's tickets matched all five numbers in the Jan. 20 drawing for a record jackpot.

In that game, people pick five numbers between 1-41, and there can be more than one person on a ticket. They let the EZ Pick function choose their numbers, which were 5-14-24-27-41.

Ryan Nguyen, from Chesapeake, said "there was no sleeping" the night he and his friends found out they won. He told the Virginia Lottery it felt incredible.

The other six people are all from Virginia Beach: Duc Nguyen, Doan Tran, Tien Ho, Trinh Tran, Hong Ho and Thi Nguyen.