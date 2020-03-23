People rush to gun stores to buy guns and ammo during coronavirus outbreak

People are lining up outside of gun stores to buy supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — The pandemic has spread panic buying to beyond toilet paper.

People are even rushing to gun stores to stock up on ammo and firearms at places like Bob's Gun Shop in Norfolk.

Right now, only 10 customers can go in at a time, for health safety reasons. It's a process that many customers are choosing because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

"You don't want to be a sitting duck. I'll put it that way,” said customer, Tyrone Crawford.

“It took me a whole hour to get in here. I’m tired of waiting, but I finally got what I need,” said another customer.

Bob’s Gun Shop co-owner Steve Dowdy said background check systems for Virginia State Police are bogged down with gun registrations because of the surge.

"There's a, you know, 300 percent increase, was the last number I saw from the state police,” said Dowdy.

Judging by the number of background checks, Dowdy said, that's about four times the usual business.

So why are people rushing to buy guns?

"It's analogous to toilet paper,” explained Dowdy.

In short, it's a buy for the sake of buying. Dowdy said they're seeing more people shop for guns and ammo right now than they did shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting, but this wake-up call will have a long term impact.

“So, we’ll be rationing ammo out probably for the rest of the year,” said Dowdy. He explained that it’s because people across the nation all making the same purchase at once.

"Guns will be in short supply for about two or three months. So, our good business now, you know, gets taken away from us later when stuff's not here to sell,” said Dowdy.