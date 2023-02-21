'We are all at a loss': Bennett's Creek Farm Market in Suffolk closing

The market was known for offering "fresh cut meats, local produce, fresh seafood, made-to-order deli sandwiches" and more, according to its website.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The long-time Bennett's Creek Farm Market is closing for the foreseeable future after decades in business, the Suffolk market announced Monday night.

In a Facebook post, General Manager Steve Jefferys expressed gratitude for the market's customers and said "we will be back."

"We are thankful for the opportunity to meet and greet each and every one of you," Jefferys wrote. "It was an absolute pleasure. We are all at a loss for words. We tried."

In a follow-up comment, the market said the property owners "put it up for sale," adding that "3,000,000 is a big kick starter." The Facebook post didn't provide any further information about why the market is closing.

The market was known for offering "fresh cut meats, local produce, fresh seafood, made-to-order deli sandwiches" and more, according to its website. It opened in 1963 to sell produce, meats, eggs and milk to the community.