Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled for fourth year in a row

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled, marking the fourth year in a row that the event hasn't taken place.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, festival organizers said that they weren't able to get the land-use agreements that they needed in time.

This means that there wouldn't have been enough parking and traffic assistance for attendees.

Organizers also said that they worked with Virginia Beach city leaders and business owners to try and come up with an alternate location, but things didn't pan out.

"We appreciate those with the City of Virginia Beach who have helped us over the many years. We could not put this festival together year after year without the city's support and sponsorship," the post reads.

"Thank you to all who have supported the Pungo Strawberry Festival for 37 years and will continue to do so going forward. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to see if we can revive the festival in the future."

Before the pandemic began in 2020, the Strawberry Festival had been held in Pungo every year since 1984 on Memorial Day Weekend.

The festival is a celebration of the unofficial start of summer and the area's agricultural heritage of the sweet berry fruit.

In 2020 and 2021, festival organizers called it off due to safety and health concerns.