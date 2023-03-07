ODU offers free certification to help aspiring entrepreneurs

Old Dominion University's latest endeavor will help anyone looking to take the jump and start their own business.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pandemic-induced disruptions sparked a massive small business boom across the country.

Since 2015, the number of new business applications remained relatively steady until 2020, when nearly one million more businesses were created than the year before.

Many of those linked to the Great Resignation, with people quitting their jobs en masse to start something new.

But even now that things have settled post-pandemic, the number of new business applications remains nearly double pre-pandemic numbers, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

And that’s why we’re seeing more local resources for budding entrepreneurs.

Call it good timing, in 2019, Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk opened the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship before the pandemic.

Since then, the university has bridged the gap between good ideas and successful businesses.

Their latest endeavor will help anyone looking to make the jump and start their own company.

ODU is now offering the Entrepreneur Certification Program, an online course that covers everything from focusing an idea to marketing strategies and startup finances.

The program includes an initial online orientation session, nine online training sessions and additional sessions that are customizable to address the specific business needs of each participant.

The big selling point is that the certification is free, and you even get access to in-person coaching and mentoring.

The hope is that by offering programs like these to our community, ambitions turn to greater economic growth for the entire region long term.