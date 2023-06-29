x
Norfolk

Norfolk Dillard's announces changes coming to MacArthur Center location

NORFOLK, Va. — Dillard's is one of the few businesses at Norfolk's MacArthur Center still open and attracting patrons, but signs posted around the store are announcing some big changes to the location.

The location is "restyling" into a Dillard's Clearance store. According to Dillard's, these stores are where you can shop for price reductions from your favorite designers.

The sign promises "even more savings on brands you love." 

The MacArthur Center has undergone a turbulent past few years. Multiple shootings and other crimes have contributed to the mall losing many businesses, but the city of Norfolk recently purchased the property for $18 million.

Credit: WVEC
Signs in the Dillard's store MacArthur Center announced a change coming soon: the location will soon become a Dillard's Clearance store.

