Norfolk Dillard's announces changes coming to MacArthur Center location

It's one of the few businesses at the MacArthur Center still attracting patrons, but signs posted around the store are announcing some big changes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dillard's is one of the few businesses at Norfolk's MacArthur Center still open and attracting patrons, but signs posted around the store are announcing some big changes to the location.

The location is "restyling" into a Dillard's Clearance store. According to Dillard's, these stores are where you can shop for price reductions from your favorite designers.

The sign promises "even more savings on brands you love."