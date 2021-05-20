Reddix Rules: Helping women-owned businesses enhance their skills and get a chance to win thousands

Virginia Beach business owner Angela Reddix is helping women-owned businesses enhance their skills and get a chance to win thousands of dollars.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Hampton Roads women business owners have the chance to strengthen their skills.

A total of 10 women were accepted into the Reddix Rules Fund program. Dr. Angela Reddix is a successful business owner who climbed to the top and now she wants to bring other women up with her.

“It is the education and being able to be emotionally strong enough to deal with the ups and downs that come along with being a business owner," said Reddix.

Reddix said more than 100 people applied for this program. On Thursday, she handed out the boarding passes and packets to get started.

“I look forward to working with all these wonderful, beautiful ladies of color. Thank you so much," said business owner, Gina Stukes.

Reddix announced the women will learn mental wellness coaching, entrepreneurship, and how to handle their finances.

“Those components were added because I believe that’s what’s going to allow this to pay dividends year over year over year," said Reddix.

Bakery owner Cristal Spellman can’t wait to add her sweet experiences to the program.

“You know, for Black business owners and to be a woman... I mean, it’s just so exciting," said Spellman.

The women will also have a chance to win thousands of dollars in a final business pitch competition.

“$10,000 for the top pitch, $5,000 for the second, and $2,500 for the third," explained Reddix.

Spellman said the money comes second to what the program offers.

“Money is good but all of this training we’re going to get, that’s what I’m looking for," said Spellman.

The program starts in June and the final business pitch presentations and the winner will be announced in September.