Virginia Beach Town Center prepares for 'Phase One' changes for restaurants, stores

Restaurant owners and customers are hoping relaxed health restrictions Friday will feel like the first step in getting comfortable again.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been a strange, empty spring for stores in Virginia Beach Town Center. Owners and managers hope that starts to change this Friday.

"I have almost no idea what to expect," said Quirks manager Alyxandria Zapolski. “We’re really blessed we have a really nice patio, we try to make it somewhere people want to hang out and sit.”

As part of Virginia’s "phase one" of the gradual reopening plan, restaurants with outdoor seating like Quirks will be able to offer dine-in service for the first time in almost two months.

Retail stores can also open for shopping at 50% capacity.

“I just want to see it flourishing again, this is a great area," said Jennifer Franklin, a Town Center shopper and mortgage banker running for the Virginia Beach School Board. "Obviously I miss being able to go into the establishments and just be a customer, and get together with friends.”

Zapolski and other restaurant owners and managers said they're not sure what Friday's limited reopening will look like, but they’re prepared for a high demand on outdoor seating. Franklin expects it.

“I’m actually a little bit nervous because the lines are going to be awful, to get back to the businesses. I think people are going to take advantage of getting out and trying to experience life again," Franklin said.

At Quirks, Zapolski said she hopes a safe reopening will encourage removing more restrictions, allowing the restaurant to hire back its full staff.

“We’re just trying to still be here for everyone like everyone is trying to be here for us," she said.

Zapolski said if it's very busy with a wait-list on Friday, Quirks may impose time limits on patio tables. She said the restaurant will use chalkboard menus to keep customers more safe.