Need a headshot? Photographers look to help unemployed locals for free

More than 200 photographers will take headshots of unemployed Americans across the nation on July 22.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of photographers across the country will soon lend a helping hand to locals who are unemployed.

The photographers -- as a part of a nationwide initiative called “10,000 Headshots” -- will take free headshots for people to use on their resumes and social media.

The initiative is being coordinated by a headshot photography booking agency named Headshot Booker. The goal is to have more than 200 photographers take 10,000 headshots of unemployed Americans across the country in one day.

According to the US Labor Department, more than 18 million people received jobless benefits in America at the end of June. Much of the country’s unemployment rate has been fueled by the coronavirus’ spread.

“I know firsthand that the effects of unemployment extend well beyond an individual,” said Headshot Booker co-founder Tony Taafe. “My dad was the hardest working person I ever met. He was in construction, the work wasn’t consistent and he had almost zero job security. Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that person.”

Here in Hampton Roads, photos will be taken at Lynnhaven Mall on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to reserve a time for a photoshoot.

According to Headshot Booker, every photographer will wear a mask during appointees’ photoshoot sessions. The agency added that all participants will receive their photos through contactless delivery with the help of tech company SpotMyPhotos.