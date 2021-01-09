Norfolk nonprofit receives $2.5 million grant to help first-time homebuyers

The Urban League of Hampton Roads received the funding from the Virginia Housing Department Association's SPARC program.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 1, 2021.

A Norfolk nonprofit received $2.5 million to go towards a program that will provide below-market-rate first mortgage financing for first-time house buyers.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads supports financial self-reliance through housing and employment services. The group received this funding from the Virginia Housing Department Association's Sponsoring Partnerships and Revitalizing Communities (SPARC) program, known as SPARC.

“We are excited to serve as valued community partners with Virginia Housing to help members of the Hampton Roads community become First-Time Homebuyers,” said Gil Bland, President and CEO of the Urban League of Hampton Roads. “Homeownership is a foundational step for families to build wealth."

Buyers who meet the set income criteria will have the ability to apply for an interest rate reduction of 1% for a 30-year mortgage loan.

"The SPARC funds will support the Urban League’s continued efforts to close the racial wealth gap in homeownership that exists among Black families and others in underserved sectors of our community," Bland said. "By addressing the significant barriers to affordable housing and mortgage approvals, we can increase the homeownership rate and stimulate wealth creation for the Black and minority communities."

The disparity between minority families and White families when it comes to purchasing a home is seen through data: the U.S. Census Bureau reports that nationally, the homeownership rate for Black Americans is 42% compared to 73% for White Americans.

In the commonwealth, Black families are three times more likely to be turned down for a mortgage loan compared to White families.

“For more than ten years, we have offered a First-Time Home Buyers program to educate the community about the home buying process through workshops with realtors, lenders, along with financial counseling,” said Oneida Jeffries Cary, a HUD-Certified Housing Counselor with the Urban League of Hampton Roads. “Having a partner like Virginia Housing provide equitable financing opportunities through reduced mortgages to our qualified clients is a win-win for us all.”