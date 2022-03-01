Pembroke Mall developer asks for $20M from Virginia Beach to build parking garages

The deputy city manager said the funding would come from the real estate tax from the new development. But some taxpayers aren't on board.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A developer wants help from Virginia Beach city leaders when it comes to redeveloping Pembroke Mall, $20 million to be exact.

At the end of January, dozens of businesses inside the mall closed up shop as developers prepare to build apartments for seniors, multi-family units, a hotel and parking on the property. The project is estimated to cost $161 million in total.

Heath Oderman, the chief technology officer of tech company Decisions, called the project a win. Decisions' office is located at Pembroke Mall.

“The opportunity to refresh this space and get more people here we think just makes us a more attractable employer," Oderman said.

Pembroke Square Associates is asking for $20 million from the city of Virginia Beach to help build two public parking garages. But some taxpayers said a private development should not involve the city.

“Honestly, if you ask me, I’m not asking for the city of Virginia Beach if I need to replace my driveway," Virginia Beach resident Lucia Owen said. "Technically, I feel like Pembroke Mall shouldn’t be requesting for them to build this whole parking garage for their facility.”

On Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams told City Council members that the funding for the two garages would come from the real estate tax from the new development. Council Member Guy Tower said it’s an investment and he expects a return on that investment.

Adams explained, “We would want to take all the sources of funds that basically come in from real estate and they stay with the general fund and they be used to service the debt associated with this project.”

Adams said the two garages will take a couple of years to build but will provide about 800 new parking spaces. He also said the parking garages will be built at the same time the developer builds the apartments and hotel.

Once the garages are completed, Adams said parking will be free for everyone.