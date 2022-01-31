Exterior stores remain open at Pembroke Mall as indoor stores close up

Businesses inside Pembroke Mall packed up Monday. The interior of the mall officially closes Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Walking around Pembroke Mall is almost a daily routine for Greg Randall and his two boys.

“It’s a good place for the boys to get out and run around,” Randall said.

On Monday, they wanted to take their final stroll before the mall starts its redevelopment project.

Dozens of businesses inside are closing up shop and moving elsewhere as the mall prepares to build apartments, a hotel, and a senior-living facility on the property but some stores are staying put.

It's a $200 million project.

“We are definitely wide open!" said D. Nachnani, the president of Coastal Edge.

Coastal Edge is one of many stores that will remain open during construction. Target, Kohl's, and Old Navy are some of the other stores that will stay open.

I just spoke to the owner of Coastal Edge, one of the exterior stores staying open during construction.



He said he’s excited for the news changes coming to the mall.



He’s hopeful the new changes will attract more customers to Pembroke Mall. pic.twitter.com/cTd1EZXPd9 — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 31, 2022

Coastal Edge President D. Nachnani said he’s excited for what the project will bring to his business and the mall.

“When DSW and Nordstrom Rack came in, we saw a growth of our customers and it’s just wonderful to see that we’re going to have a built-in customer, ” Nachnani said.

He added that he's seen several developments over the last 30 years as a mall tenant.

“Every single one had one commonality and it was positive growth for the center,” he said.

He believes this project will do the same.

Mark Sandy, the general manager of the mall, said once the doors close, crews will begin prep work for construction.

“In the next two or three months, we’ll start knocking the mall down. And then after that is complete, we’ll start building it back up,” Sandy said.