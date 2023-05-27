12-year-old missing in Elizabeth City; police ask for public's help to find him

Ahziir Barnes is described as being 5’0", 90 lbs., brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black shorts and crocs.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy was reported as missing Saturday morning and police in Elizabeth City are asking for the public's help to find him and return him to his family.

According to a police department spokesperson, Ahziir Barnes is 12 years old and is described as being 5’0", 90 lbs., brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black shorts and crocs.

The spokesperson said he was last seen leaving the area of the 1000 block of Raleigh St. in Elizabeth City at around 4:30 a.m. on a black bicycle.