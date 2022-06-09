Bayside High student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning, Virginia Beach officials say

Principal Troy Walton said the high school's administration, counselors and support staff are ready to address staff and student needs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student-athlete at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach died after collapsing during conditioning Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) shared a statement that Bayside High Principal Troy Walton sent to parents. The statement didn't specify which sport the student was partaking in.

"The Bayside High School staff is deeply affected by this tragic loss and we know that our students and community will be equally affected," Walton said.

