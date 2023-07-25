'Boots & Beer-tails: Summer Rodeo' to benefit Hampton first responders, people with muscular dystrophy

The event will benefit Hampton Fire & Rescue and IAFF Fill the Boot, which supports those with muscular dystrophy.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's time to get your rodeo on for a good cause at PBR Hampton. The popular bar and restaurant is hosting its Boots and Beer-tails: Summer Rodeo on Aug. 19.

The community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of food, specialty drinks and activities. It benefits Hampton Fire & Rescue and IAFF Fill the Boot, which supports those with muscular dystrophy.

In addition to creative cocktails, the company is pulling out inflatable axe throwing and a dunk tank.

Several vendor pop-ups will also be selling goods, from Lily Haberdashery selling gourmet dessert candles to the Fruity Turtle's specialty fresh-cut fruit.

There will also be live entertainment from Red Stapler Duo, karaoke, line dancing and mechanical bull riding all day.