Hampton restaurant uses wood-fired grill to serve up coffee-rubbed pork, empanadas and more

Drexler's Wood Fired Grill's best-seller combines coffee and pork, and it will leave you coming back for more.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's note: This story is a part of our Friday Flavor series.

Eric Drexler knew after his travels around the world, he had to bring what he learned from others into his own kitchen. He and business partner Brad Monte decided to open Drexler's Wood Fired Grill in the Pheobus part of Hampton, and they have yet to look back.

"From the beginning of time, fire, everything's cooked over fire," Drexler said.

So, that's why he takes it back to those fiery basics of cooking with a wood-fired grill. Drexler said the basics are important in the lessons he learned from one specific group in his travels.

"I love to learn from the grandmothers. That's where the deep roots of cuisine stem from," Drexler said.

So, he and his co-owner planted those roots in Hampton, and now Drexler's Wood Fired Grill is flourishing.

"When you come here, it's not just about the quality of food he's serving, but it's the experience that goes along with that," Monte said.

The experience as soon as you walk in is incredible. This inside is a calm, relaxing space with the smell of the wood-fired grill. The outside patio is spacious and very peaceful. And then the food just elevates the entire experience to a new level.

"Our menu is generally American cuisine, in my opinion, with a worldly influence," Monte said, adding, "The coffee pork is the staple entre on the menu."

Drexler and his late mentor created the coffee-rubbed pork dish. It is incredible. They rub the pork in the coffee, then braise it to add that smokey taste with the burnt coffee. It is tender, delicious, and has the most amazing flavor.

That may be their best-seller, but not far behind on the list are the empanadas. The fillings are Drexler's creations, and the fillings are constantly rotating. The lamb, olive, and cheese filling that 13News Now tried was incredible and bursting with flavor.

"The empanadas are definitely to die for," Monte said.

When you eat at Drexler's, you are supporting locals in a bigger way than you realize. The owners told 13News Now they make an effort to source everything they possibly can locally.

"It's important to support local farms because those are the ones out there putting in the work," Monte said.

Hard work is not only something they appreciate and respect but something they put into their own restaurant, making sure every customer gets the best experience. "Being able to just service the community in the way in which we do is why I wake up every day," Monte nodded.

Drexler shares that same sentiment, "Passion, it's right here," he pointed at his heart, "It comes from here, just like the grandmothers. Their food is passionate."